Just a few months after emo pioneers Weezer issued a cover of “Africa,” Mr. Worldwide has tried his hand at the Toto classic.

Pitbull has teamed up with the singer Rhea for his own unique take on “Africa.” The song will serve as a highlight of the soundtrack to DC Comics/Warner Brothers’ upcoming Aquaman, which is available to buy or stream Friday — a week before the film hits U.S. theaters.

Taking the title of "Ocean to Ocean," Pitbull’s reimagining of the track borrows the chorus and much of the instrumentation of the original 1982 hit. The track plays as the stars — including Jason Momoa as the titular hero — traverse the Sahara Desert.

“The ocean, the sea and any body of water, to me, is true freedom,” Pitbull, 37, said in a statement. “The ocean has always been the border from where my parents came from Cuba and the United States, which gives us freedom. That’s why I respect water. Bottom line: water gives us freedom.”

The soundtrack will also feature music by Skylar Grey, as well as an original score by composer Rupert Gregson-Williams, who previously provided the music for Wonder Woman.

“Writing the themes for the different characters was awesome,” Gregson-Williams told EW. “Arthur Curry has such a strong character — he’s a real rock star — so I felt he deserved a big melody. He gets to rock out for certain intense moments too. Orm is Atlantean, and the score I wrote for Atlantis is in big contrast to the score for the surface world, epic and glorious. Black Manta inspired a more industrial, electronic feel. And, of course, there’s romance — two in fact. Atlantis and the entire world James created is truly amazing, giving me such a rich opportunity.”