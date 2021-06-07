"I'm perceived as being this wild, crazy, motorcycle, tattooed scumbag. So it's kind of nice for people to see my softer side," Carey Hart said on Monday's Ellen episode

Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Says He’s 'Glad' Her Documentary Shows His 'Vulnerable Side as a Father'

Carey Hart is happy wife Pink's new documentary has helped to show the world a bit of his "softer side."

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 45-year-old motocross star appeared virtually to discuss his family and his wife's new documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, which is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The documentary offers a rare glimpse behind-the-scenes of her recent Beautiful Trauma World Tour and follows personal moments as she navigates being a wife and mom while on the road.

During his chat with host Ellen DeGeneres, 63, Hart revealed that Pink, 41, never directly talked to her husband about him being in the project.

"I saw some rough cuts of it early on, and the funny thing is about two days before the movie came out, she's like, 'You know, I never actually talked to you about this. How do you feel about being in it and your parts in it?' I'm like, 'Well a little too late now,'" Hart said with a laugh.

Pro motorcross racer Carey Hart makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat airing Monday, June 7th. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I'm kind of glad I got to show a little bit of my vulnerable side as a father. I'm perceived as being this wild, crazy, motorcycle, tattooed scumbag. So it's kind of nice for people to see my softer side," he continued.

DeGeneres then praised the couple's marriage and their parenting styles, saying that "everyone should try to emulate" their relationship.

Later in the interview, Hart talked about his and Pink's 10-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, who recently performed with the singer at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Before singing a medley of her top hits, Pink and Willow wowed the audience with an eye-popping acrobatic performance of their duet, "Cover Me in Sunshine."

Pro motorcross racer Carey Hart makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat airing Monday, June 7th. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Hart told DeGeneres that his daughter is following in Pink's footsteps and he was thrilled about Willow showcasing her abilities, rather than being nervous about the risky acrobatics.

"I can't say that I was nervous. Both of my kids are really physically talented. I was just a little bit more concerned about her commitment to it," he said noting that he and Pink sat Willow down and explained that she had to give 100 percent if she was serious about doing the performance.

"She gave 100 percent, worked her butt off, no stage fright, wasn't concerned or nervous at all, and absolutely killed it," he added.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, also shares 4-year-old son Jameson Moon.