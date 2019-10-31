Pink blew audiences away with her rendition of the national anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl, despite being ill. And among the many praises of her performance was an offer to headline the 2019 halftime show.

However, the singer revealed to Billboard that the opportunity was never finalized, though she now doesn’t find the gig to be as appealing. ”Everybody that does it gets so persecuted,” she said.

And amid the controversy of the NFL’s mistreatment of former star quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Pink also said she would’ve likely echoed Rihanna and Cardi B, both of whom have been outspoken about their disagreements with the NFL.

“I’d probably take a knee and get carried out,” Pink shared.

Before Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were announced as co-headliners of the 2020 show, Pink had made her choice for who should perform.

“They should give it to Janet Jackson,” she suggested. “That’s who should be doing the Super Bowl.“

In 2018, Jackson set the record straight when she confirmed she would not perform with Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl LII halftime show despite ongoing fan speculation. (Jackson’s family members reportedly still have yet to forgive Timberlake for the infamous wardrobe malfunction during their 2004 Super Bowl performance.)

But Pink also name-checked Lopez among her favorites for the Super Bowl.

“There’s rumblings around J. Lo, Rihanna — they all deserve it. They should only give it, because of the controversy, to African-American or Latina women for a while,“ the mom of two added.

Both Lopez and Shakira recently spoke about creating an “impactful“ show, especially for their Latino community. “I feel that’s gonna be great because [J. Lo] also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. — who’s being born and raised in the U.S. — and in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who barely speak English and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. with the American dream,” Shakira previously told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show.

While her fellow hitmakers have headlined the concert on football’s biggest night, including Maroon 5, Big Boi, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, Pink has been focused on making her tour life as successful as can be, specifically her mega-successful Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Now that her nearly two-year tour is coming to an end on Nov. 2, Pink said she’s open to a Las Vegas residency someday. “Think about the show I could do in Vegas,“ she pondered.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will be performed at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2020.