Pink Reflects on Her Younger Years and Why Turning 40 Is 'Awesome': 'I Know Exactly Who I Am!'

Image zoom Ruven Afanador

Pink is raising her glass to turning 40.

The singer, who celebrated her milestone year on Sept. 8, told Billboard she celebrated with a surprise birthday party from her husband Carey Hart and their kids: 8-year-old daughter Willow and 2½-year-old son Jameson. In addition, the mom of two received a string of throwback photos from all her younger years.

“I didn’t like 13. I don’t really remember digging 21. Thirty was kind of weird,” she recalled. “Forty was the first birthday I’ve had where I’ve been like, ‘F— yeah, this is awesome! Yes! I know exactly who I am!’ And now I can just chill out a little bit.“

Pink added, “And then 60 is going to be like, ‘F— that, turn it back up.’ I’m going to be on roller skates, with fucking rollers in my hair, house plants everywhere.“

RELATED: 20 Amazing Photos of Pink You Probably Forgot Existed

Image zoom Ruven Afanador

Along with chart-topping albums and a lucrative Beautiful Trauma World Tour, Pink capped off the last few years in her 30s on the road and performing for fans. However, as she reflected on her career highs, she also remembered a time when success was measured by accolades, especially Grammy Awards.

The star specifically called back to the 2003 Grammys, when she was anticipating two awards for her first-ever solo nominations: her M!ssundaztood album and her single “Get the Party Started.” Though she had already won a Grammy for the ensemble hit “Lady Marmalade” squad, those two categories were immensely important.

“I was with Carey, and I was holding on to his arm so f‚ing tight because I wanted it so bad,” she recalled losing to Norah Jones, who swept many categories that year.

RELATED: Cameron Diaz Says the 40s Are Her ‘Best Decade’: ‘You Let Go of Giving a S—’

Image zoom Ruven Afanador

RELATED: Pink Was in Talks for Super Bowl Halftime Show Gig: ‘I’d Probably Take a Knee and Get Carried Out’

Feeling down on her luck, Pink broke down but unexpectedly went home with a greater life lesson that she still cherishes to this day — and it was all thanks to late comedian Robin Williams.

“[He] launched into a 15-minute stand-up routine for me. He made fun of everybody that walked by,“ she said of the actor who had been sitting in front of her that night. “He was so compassionate and lovely to me that it ended up being one of my favorite moments of my career. I was so glad I f—ing lost.“

Pink added, “My Grammy would be sitting down at my guesthouse collecting dust, but I have the memory of Robin Williams being an amazing person.”