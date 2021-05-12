Pink offers a rare look at her life as a rock star mom in the Amazon Prime Video documentary P!nk: All I Know So Far, streaming Friday, May 21

See High-Flying Trailer for Pink's Documentary All I Know So Far: 'It's the Story of Our Life'

Pink is giving fans an up-close look at her life on tour.

In the upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far (streaming May 21), the "Just Like Fire" singer, 41, offers a rare glimpse behind-the-scenes of her recent Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which became the second-highest-grossing world tour of all time by a solo female artist.

The film — from the director of The Greatest Showman, Michael Gracey — shows the artist's life as she juggles raising two kids while also carrying on as a rock star.

"I want it to be worth it for my family," says Pink in the trailer, which teases concert footage and personal moments with her kids, daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4, and husband Carey Hart. "It's a concert, it's a tour, but it's also the story of our life."

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Pink opens up about her life as a rock star mom.

"There's not a lot of women headlining stadiums and doing two nights at Wembley Stadium while having a family on the road," she says. "[Director Michael Gracey] had never seen a mom changing diapers while having a creative meeting, and just the way that this big life intersects with being a normal, crazy family — there's something fascinating about that."

Pink on Raising 'Weird and Joyful' Kids as a Rock Star Mom: 'Even the Hard Days are a Blessing'

"I'm always trying to figure out: 'Am I doing the right thing? Can a woman have it all? What does that even mean?' And the answer is no, most of the time you can't, and it feels like you're climbing Mount Everest," Pink tells PEOPLE. "But it's also so magical what I get to do and who I get to be in this life."