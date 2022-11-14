Pink to Perform Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards

Also during the show, Stevie Wonder will team up with Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox to perform a medley of Lionel Richie's songs in honor to the former Commodores musician receiving the AMAs Icon Award

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 05:22 PM
Pink to Perform Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John
Pink, Olivia Newton-John. Photo: getty (2)

The 2022 American Music Awards has announced a slew of additional performances — including what's sure to be an emotional tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John from none other than Pink.

On Monday, Dick Clark Productions and ABC revealed Pink will deliver a performance dedicated to Newton-John, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August. Throughout the Grease star's career, she received 10 AMAs and co-hosted the show with Glen Campbell and Aretha Franklin in 1976.

The "So What" singer's tribute will mark her second performance of the night, as she'll also sing the live debut of her new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

Pink Forces Grocery Store Shoppers to Have Fun in New 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' Music Video
Pink. Ebru Yildiz

Furthermore, Stevie Wonder will team up with Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox to perform a medley of Lionel Richie's hit songs in honor of the former Commodores musician winning the AMAs Icon Award.

Other newly revealed artists set to take the stage include rapper GloRilla, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha performing "I'm Good (Blue)," Dove Cameron performing "Boyfriend," Anitta performing "Lobby" and "Envolver" as well as Lil Baby rapping "California Breeze" and "In a Minute."

Also performing at the 2022 AMAs are Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice will serve as the house DJ. Underwood will perform her hit song "Crazy Angels" off her latest record, Denim & Rhinestones, while Yola will sing her song "Break the Bough," which has been named the AMAs song of the soul.

Inductee Lionel Richie performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lionel Richie. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The award show — hosted by Wayne Brady — will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fan voting for all awards is now open on VoteAMAs.com.

Earlier this month, Richie was announced as the recipient of the 2022 Icon award and spoke about the honor in a press statement.

"I'm immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I'd go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage," wrote Richie, 73, who will become the only artist to appear on the fan-voted awards show in every decade since its 1973 inception.

"I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs," added Richie. "It was to sing 'We Are the World' among the most iconic musicians of my generation,so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later."

Related Articles
Inductee Lionel Richie performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lionel Richie Says It's 'Surreal' to Receive Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs: 'I'm Immensely Grateful'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Carrie Underwood attends the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT); BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - NOVEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally manipulated) Dan Reynolds, Daniel Platzman, Daniel Wayne Sermon and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons pose during a portrait session at the MTV EMAs 2021 'Music for ALL' at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena on November 14, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV)
Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and Pink to Perform at the 2022 AMAs
Lionel Richie speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Alan Jackson performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Alan Jackson Dedicates CMAs Lifetime Achievement Award to Wife Denise: 'We've Survived a Lot'
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award and Star-Studded Tribute Performance
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award with Star-Studded Tribute Performance
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Rock! Upcoming Hall of Fame Induction Helps Inspire a New Project: 'OK, It's Time'
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Performs at the BMI Country Awards, Plus Mariah Carey, Usher, Florence Pugh and More
Yung Gravy, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana
Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy to Perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show
Taylor Swift; Harry Styles
Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía Receive Most Nominations at the 2022 MTV EMAs
Lupita N'yongo
Lupita Nyong'o & Tenoch Huerta Promote Wakanda Forever, Plus Shawn Mendes and More
Lizzo
Lizzo Performs On Tour in Vancouver, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Kendall Jenner and More
Emily BLunt
Emily Blunt is All Smiles in N.Y.C., Plus Miranda Kerr, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon and More
ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 12: Timothée Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on November 12, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet Is a Heartthrob in Italy, Plus Kate Hudson, Andy Cohen, Jeremy Pope and More
Mindy Kaling HBO Max Celebrates the Season 2 Premiere of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' with Homecoming Event, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2022
Mindy Kaling Gets Her Game On in L.A., Plus Sylvester Stallone, Katharine McPhee and More
Kate Upton
Kate Upton Celebrates the World Series, Plus Ellie Kemper, Ashton Kutcher, Lindsay Lohan and More