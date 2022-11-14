Pink to Perform Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards

The 2022 American Music Awards has announced a slew of additional performances — including what's sure to be an emotional tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John from none other than Pink.

On Monday, Dick Clark Productions and ABC revealed Pink will deliver a performance dedicated to Newton-John, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August. Throughout the Grease star's career, she received 10 AMAs and co-hosted the show with Glen Campbell and Aretha Franklin in 1976.

The "So What" singer's tribute will mark her second performance of the night, as she'll also sing the live debut of her new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

Pink. Ebru Yildiz

Furthermore, Stevie Wonder will team up with Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox to perform a medley of Lionel Richie's hit songs in honor of the former Commodores musician winning the AMAs Icon Award.

Other newly revealed artists set to take the stage include rapper GloRilla, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha performing "I'm Good (Blue)," Dove Cameron performing "Boyfriend," Anitta performing "Lobby" and "Envolver" as well as Lil Baby rapping "California Breeze" and "In a Minute."

Also performing at the 2022 AMAs are Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice will serve as the house DJ. Underwood will perform her hit song "Crazy Angels" off her latest record, Denim & Rhinestones, while Yola will sing her song "Break the Bough," which has been named the AMAs song of the soul.

Lionel Richie. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The award show — hosted by Wayne Brady — will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Fan voting for all awards is now open on VoteAMAs.com.

Earlier this month, Richie was announced as the recipient of the 2022 Icon award and spoke about the honor in a press statement.

"I'm immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I'd go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage," wrote Richie, 73, who will become the only artist to appear on the fan-voted awards show in every decade since its 1973 inception.

"I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs," added Richie. "It was to sing 'We Are the World' among the most iconic musicians of my generation,so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later."