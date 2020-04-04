Pink Reveals Positive Coronavirus Test After She and Her Son Started Showing Symptoms 2 Weeks Ago

Pink is begging her fans to stay home and protect themselves after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the singer revealed on Instagram Friday.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer, 40, said that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson were showing symptoms of the contagious respiratory virus, but she was recently re-tested and no longer has COVID-19. She did not say if Jameson ever tested positive.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” Pink wrote on Instagram Friday alongside a photo of herself and Jameson in a pumpkin patch.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” she wrote.

The “So What” singer took note of her privilege in being able to receive a test.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she continued. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Now that she is once again healthy, Pink is doing her part to help those on the front lines of the public health crisis.

“In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center,” she continued in her post.

“Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund,” she added. “THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!”

The musician concluded by urging her followers to follow stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines, writing, “these next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️”

Nationwide, there are at least 272,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 12,066 of those are in California, a state that has at least 268 deaths related to the virus.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.