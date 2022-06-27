Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling which protects one's right to an abortion in every state, was overturned on Friday

Pink Tells Fans Who Oppose Roe v. Wade to 'Never F—ing Listen to My Music Again'

Pink is giving a piece of her mind to people who support the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

After Roe v. Wade, the landmark case which protected one's choice to have an abortion in every state, was overturned, the "So What" singer went on a Twitter rampage and delivered a message for its supporters: Don't listen to her music.

"Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F---ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F--- RIGHT OFF. We good?" the singer, 42, wrote on Saturday night.

She later quoted posts from Twitter users who fired back, including one who wrote, "I hope her agent survives the stroke."

Pink wrote back, "I am my agent. We're fine." (The Twitter user then clarified he was making a joke, and the pop star asked her followers to "PLEASE LEAVE" him alone.)

In between tweeting back and forth with several users disagreeing with her messages and claiming "no one listens" to her songs, Pink further explained the intensity of her thoughts.

"I think all of our nerves are collectively fried from so many years of racism, misogyny, homophobia, etc. +pandemics, mass shootings, wars and the total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP-it's all a bit much," she wrote. "But we will stick together. Good will prevail over evil."

In a follow-up tweet, she continued, "And to all of you sad, old white men asking me if I still make music. I realize you're out of touch- so ask your kids…. Oh wait- you can't. They hate you."

Pink is only one of several musicians who are speaking up about the ruling. On Saturday, Olivia Rodrigo took the stage at the UK's Glastonbury Festival with her guest star Lily Allen to send a message to five Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn abortion law in the U.S.

"I'm devastated and terrified," Rodrigo, 19, told the crowd.

"So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," she shared, The Guardian reports. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--- about freedom."

"The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you," she added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kendrick Lamar ended his performance at the festival with a reference to "women's rights" during his new song "Savior," which the rapper called his "favorite record" from his latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

At the BET Awards also on Sunday, host Taraji P. Henson shared her thoughts during her opening monologue.

"It's about time we step into our power," said Henson, 51. "It's about time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman."

"It's a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life if she chooses to," she continued. "It's about time I got that off my chest."

The 6-to-3 ruling retracted nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.