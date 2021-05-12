"Long-term relationships are not easy," Pink says of growing in her marriage to Carey Hart

Pink on Working on Her 15-Year Marriage with Carey Hart: 'You Have to End Up Fixing Yourself'

Pink is getting real about how she makes her marriage work.

The Grammy winner, 41, and her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart, 45, celebrated their 15th anniversary in January. Now in this week's PEOPLE cover story, Pink opens up about how their relationship has changed and grown stronger over the years.

"We've really grown up together," Pink tells PEOPLE.

The pair began dating in 2001, a year after she rose to fame with her debut album, then married in 2006.

"When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world. One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy," says Pink. "Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow."

Over the years, Pink has been candid about the ups and downs in their relationship, even when they separated for nearly a year in 2008. Today, the couple are in a good place thanks to therapy and because they've worked on themselves.

"I am a huge proponent of counseling in general. We both have therapy, individually, and we do couples counseling," she says. "Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don't have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can't fix the other person."

Adds Pink: "So it can be challenging, and there's good days and there's bad days. I think it's an impossible expectation for you to think that you're going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction. So it takes work to redefine what's important. I don't want to break up my family. That's been my main goal, since I had a broken family. So sometimes you have to let it go. You can't die on every mountain."

In her new Amazon Prime Video documentary P!nk: All I Know So Far, the singer gives a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse at her life as a wife and rock star mom. The movie was filmed in 2019 when she was on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour with her family in tow — and shows intimate moments with Hart and their two children, daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4. And the film, of course, shows footage from her high-flying performances of her myriad hits, including the breakup songs inspired by her husband.

So does Hart get a kick out out of watching her sing about their past split?