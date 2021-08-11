"From the beginning, I told her I would treat her so good no other man could compare," Pink Sweat$ — who proposed to Bunny in March — wrote on Twitter

Pink Sweat$ Says 'Every Song I Write Is About' His Fiancée JL Bunny: I 'Made Her Fall in Love'

Pink Sweat$ never misses a moment to brag about his fiancée.

On Wednesday, Pink Sweat$ (real name David Bowden), shared a sweet tribute to his fiancée JL Bunny, 27, on Twitter. Quote-tweeting artist Ari Lennox, who asked, "How did y'all meet the love of your lives?" the singer, 29, shared two photos with his fiancée, including one from his wedding proposal.

"Met her thru her girls in philly, she was mean at first lol but I made her fall in love – at our 1st kiss," Pink Sweat$ wrote. "She told me only kiss me if you mean it, so from the beginning I told her I would treat her so good no other man could compare 🧸,."

"Now every song I write is about her 💕," he added.

The artist later commented "Now y'all know who 'At My Worst' was written about," referring to his most-played track, which features Kehlani.

The couple got engaged in March and the R&B singer shared the proposal in a sweet Instagram Reel. Since then, the couple has shared many sweet moments together online.

"If I write a song about you, you'll live forever," he captioned the video of his proposal.

"Imma stick right beside him," she wrote in an Instagram post about her fiancé.

The artist is best known for "At My Worst," featuring Kehlani. The song spent 25 weeks on Billboard's Hot R&B chart.

Sweat$ released his latest single in June, titled "What Would You Do," featuring HONNE and is set to kick off his Pink Moon Tour in November. Missy Elliott commented on the artist's tweet advertising his tour with "🔥."

In 2019, Pink Sweat$ was featured in Rolling Stone under its "Artists You Need to Know, R&B," and he explained the reason behind the fragility in his music.

"I'm not trying to be different, I am different," Pink Sweat$ tells Rolling Stone. "I never talk about sex in an explicit way; that's intentional. I never degrade women; that's intentional. I don't have a [fancy] haircut. I wear pink. That's not typical for the history of R&B."