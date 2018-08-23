Pink Stops Concert to Comfort Grieving Teen Whose Mother Died: It's 'Going to Be Okay'

Pink‘s kindness and motherly instincts shined brightly after the singer took time out of her recent concert to hug a grieving teenage girl.

During her Brisbane, Australia, show on Tuesday, the star, 38, stopped singing in the middle of her setlist after 14-year-old Leah Murphy’s sign caught her attention. “My name is Leah – I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mom last month. I would LOVE a hug…Please!” the young fan’s sign read.

After reading the sign aloud to the rest of the audience, Pink immediately came down from the stage to find Leah. Along with a sweet hug, the mother of two took selfies with Leah and autographed her arm.

“I was crying a lot and Pink said, ‘Oh don’t cry, you look so pretty. Everything’s going to be okay.’ She was really nice. She’s really sweet,” Leah told Yahoo! about her meeting with Pink.

Pink and Leah Murphy Katrina Donkin

Just months before Tuesday’s concert, Leah and her late mother Debbie, who died in June, had gotten tickets to attend Pink’s Sydney show earlier this month, which was canceled due to the singer being hospitalized.

“We used to sing [her songs] always together and dance around the house,” she recalled of her favorite memories with her late mother.

RELATED: Pink Returns to Concert Stage as She Performs in Australia After Hospitalization for Health Scare

Pink and Leah Murphy Katrina Donkin

“Pink really lifted the spirits of our family so much,” Leah’s father said in the same interview.

Leah’s aunt Katrina also shared the moment on Facebook, writing, “A hug from heaven Thanks @pink for the hug and the selfie. She hasn’t stopped smiling, skipping and singing.”

RELATED: 20 Amazing Photos of Pink You Probably Forgot Existed

Katrina Donkin

But Leah’s hug with Pink almost did not happen.

The night before the show, Katrina accidentally left the concert tickets at her home in Cairns, which is more than 1,000 miles away from the venue. “My neighbor broke into my house and got them and handed them to someone I know who works on the check-in desk at Qantas,” Katrina told the Australia Broadcasting Company.