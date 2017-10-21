Pink Stands by Shading Kim Kardashian West Over Her Infamous Nude Selfie

Pink isn’t backing down from digs she made against Kim Kardashian West when the reality star posed for a nude bathroom selfie last year.

During a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday to promote her new album Beautiful Trauma, a caller brought up comments the “Stupid Girls” singer had posted around the same time Kardashian West’s “klothes-free selfie” had gone viral — asking whether Pink had indeed meant them as an insult to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their ‘magic’ that they were born with, that only they possess,” Pink had written in a post on Twitter at the time. “It may not ever bring you as much ‘attention’ or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your tits and asses, but women like you don’t need that kind of ‘attention.’ ”

The post was just one of many comments (both positive and critical) that stars were sharing about the shot at the time. The most pointed takedown came from Grammy winner Bette Midler, who tweeted, “If Kim wants us to see a part of her we’ve never seen, she’s gonna have to swallow the camera.”

Not one to let the diss stand, the mother of two clapped back with tweets of her own. “Hey @BetteMidler I know it’s past your bedtime but if you’re still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding,” she wrote in one post, later adding, “Hey @BetteMidler I really didn’t want to bring up how you sent me a gift a while back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu.”

“I never tried to fake friend you,” Midler retorted “Looks like anyone can take a selfie but not everyone can take a joke.”

Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen,

she's gonna have to swallow the camera. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 7, 2016

hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

hey @BetteMidler I really didn't want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

.@KimKardashian: I never tried to fake friend you. Looks like anyone can take a selfie but not everyone can take a joke… — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 8, 2016

Watching the back and forth is what prompted Pink’s post, she told Andy Cohen on Thursday.

“Honestly, she went in on Bette Midler,” Pink said, explaining that she didn’t regret throwing shade Kardashian West’s way. “If you go in on Bette Midler, you’re probably gonna hear from me. You just don’t talk to Bette Midler… about anything.”

As for Midler, she went on to turn her feud with Kardashian West towards a good cause — starting a fundraising effort for Stages for Success, a campaign she launched to modernize outdated and dysfunctional public school auditoriums in public schools for children who are interested in performing.

“@KimKardashian Put your selfie to work for a good cause! Donate, RT, I’ll match $$ 2-1,” the Tony-winning Hello, Dolly! star tweeted alongside a photo illustration of her posing for a nude selfie, all the while providing a link to the fundraiser and explaining that she would be making a 2:1 match on every dollar raised.

Her tweet paid off big time, raising $160,312 within days.