Pink Slams Trump Supporters, Says President Doesn't 'Represent Half of Our Country'

"How can anyone call themself a patriot or American if you re-elect a president that doesn't govern, respect, or represent half of our country?" the singer said in a video shared to Twitter

Pink is making her political convictions very clear.

The singer, 40, shared some thoughts about the upcoming presidential election in a video shared to Twitter Wednesday.

"How can anyone call themself a patriot or American if you re-elect a president that doesn't govern, respect, or represent half of our country?" Pink said in the video. "That's not America. That's your America."

"That's not America," she repeated. "So you either worship the Confederate flag, which is not our flag, and it never will be, or you're a hypocrite that doesn't actually understand the meaning of patriotism or what it means to be an American."

"Truth," she added with a shrug in conclusion.

In response to one commenter who pointed out that her dad is a veteran, Pink added, "Yep, along with my stepmother, and brother. They all fought for this country, for all of us."

The "Dear Mr. President" singer has been vocal in her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and over the weekend re-posted a statement from Billie Eilish condemning the "All Lives Matter" countermovement.

"I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it," Eilish said. "But holy f—ing s—, I'm just gonna start talking."

"If I hear one more white person say 'aLL liVeS maTtEr' one more f—ing time, I'm gonna lose my f—ing mind," the "Ocean Eyes" singer continued. "Will you shut the f— up? No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger."

Image zoom Pink Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Pink is one of the many celebrities to speak out after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed last week after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

Pink's comments on Wednesday come after Donald Trump has been widely criticized for his response to Floyd's death and the nationwide protests that have followed.