Pink Forces Grocery Store Shoppers to Have Fun in New 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' Music Video

The singer takes her legendary stage presence from the stadium to the supermarket in her ultra-positive new song's music video, which features impressive roller skate choreography

By
Published on November 4, 2022 02:54 PM

Pink takes her legendary stage presence from the stadium to the supermarket in her new music video, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

"One thing I'm never gonna do is throw away my dancin' shoes," the 43-year-old performer declares on the catchy, upbeat track, released Friday. In its music video, however, her "dancin' shoes" aren't actually shoes at all — they're bubble-gum pink roller skates.

In the video, the "So What" singer-songwriter rolls down the aisles of a grocery store inspiring shoppers and employees to cheer up by urging them to drop what they're doing and dance with her. By the end, the store turns into a full-blown dance party complete with neon lights, disco balls and confetti.

Pink. Ebru Yildiz

The "Raise Your Glass" singer teased the single's drop with a vintage-inspired commercial skit for a "spicy as f---" snack titled "Vicious Bitches Chips'es." The satirical advertisement is complete with a phone number fans can call to win a free sample and cameos from some of the music video's cast of colorful characters.

"Are you tired of basic b---- chips?" Pink asks in the clip. "Here at Vicious Bitches Chips'es, we've created a one-of-a-kind signature spice that might just make you s--- your pants."

The dance anthem is the singer's first release since "Irrelevant," a track Pink released in July after teasing it in an Instagram photo of lyrics written on a napkin.

"Woke Up. Got Heated. Wrote Song," the "What About Us" singer captioned the post.

The newly released single is a more hopeful followup to "Irrelevant," which featured lyrics like "Girls just wanna have rights / So why do we have to fight?" in a direct, pointed response to Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

Pink Forces Grocery Store Shoppers to Have Fun in New 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' Music Video
Courtesy of RCA Records

In "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," the singer sings that while "you could take all that I got" and "everything I love," you simply can't break her spirit.

Later this month, the Grammy-winning performer will take "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" from the frozen food aisle to the stage, performing it live for the first time at the 2022 American Music Awards.

"Guess who's hitting the @AMAs stage?! Get out your dancing shoes!" wrote Pink in a tweet announcing the performance on Monday.

