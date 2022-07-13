Pink Shares New Song Lyrics Written on Paper Napkin: 'Woke Up. Got Heated. Wrote Song'

The "What About Us" singer shared lyrics for new music written in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade

Pink is planning some new music!

The "What About Us" singer, 42, surprised fans with an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing lyrics from a new song written out on a napkin.

"I think it might rain today. Ash on the ground. Took all the heat we could take. AND THEN BURNED THEM DOWN," Pink wrote. She also added the caption "Woke up. Got heated. Wrote song. Coming soon."

On the reverse side of the napkin, the singer penned the word "Irrelevant" in reference to social media trolls who've attacked the star since she vocalized her anger at the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Pink used the exact same word to hit back in an Instagram post on Tuesday, where she sang "You can call me irrelevant, insignificant, you can try to make me small," before adding a playful "da-da-da-da-da".

The singer captioned the post "Irrelevant #shutupandsing #challengeaccepted"

Pink was one of multiple celebrities to publicly state their dismay after the landmark abortion case was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24.

"Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F---ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F--- RIGHT OFF. We good?" she wrote on Twitter.

Pink further elaborated her thoughts in a follow-post on June 26.

"I think all of our nerves are collectively fried from so many years of racism, misogyny, homophobia, etc. +pandemics, mass shootings, wars and the total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP-it's all a bit much," she wrote. "But we will stick together. Good will prevail over evil."

Jameson Hart, Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart and Pink arrive to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 Credit: Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Pink's unapologetic attitude has come to define her career, with hit songs including "Don't Let Me Get Me," which is about her own struggle with self-image and her habit of pushing back against authority.