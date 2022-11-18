Pink Says Upcoming Album 'TRUSTFALL' Is a 'Piece of Me': 'I Want to Only Be Authentic'

Pink is on the brink of delivering a new album, and she's excited to share the personal project with her fans.

On Good Morning America Friday, the 43-year-old singer-songwriter announced TRUSTFALL will drop in February. The album marks the musician's ninth studio effort and first since 2019's Hurts 2B Human.

Earlier this month, Pink debuted the first single off the album, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," and in its video, channels a rollerskating, grocery-store-shopping, fun-loving alter ego.

"My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways," she said on GMA. "And if you look at my show … I'm a touring artist, that's what I do. We're a traveling city, we're diverse, inclusive, we are a model of what can work."

She continued, "We pray to different gods, we have different skin colors, we believe in all kinds of different things –– you name it, go down the list of differences. We love each other, we disagree, we stay together and we show each other our different cultures."

The album was written during the pandemic, during a time in which the artist was not immune to reflecting on her own place in the world.

Pink's TRUSTFALL. RCA Records

"I took time," she said about making the album. "I had time, and I had a lot of really devastating things happen. My son and I got really sick with COVID. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters. And it takes a crisis to do that."

She continued, "It takes your kids getting sick to be like, 'OK, none of this matters. I wanna see my kids grow up. That's what I want.' I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person."

Last year, she also struggled with the loss of her father, Jim Moore, and realized that she only has "a certain amount of time left."

"I just started making music and making — speaking in melody," she said. "And it came together."

On Sunday at the American Music Awards, Pink will also come to terms with another loss in the entertainment world — that of Olivia Newton-John. The artist will participate in a tribute in the late Grease star's honor, as well as give a special performance of her new single.

All of which the artist said she hopes shows her more vulnerable side.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When people think about me, it's this man-eating, loud, snarly 'Pink-erbelle' flying through the air, screaming, right?" Pink said. "But there's the deep cuts, there's the other stuff going on."

The American Music Awards air at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC.