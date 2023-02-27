Pink Says She's 'Proud' of Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and SZA for 'Changing the Game'

Pink is feeling proud of the pop stars currently dominating the industry.

The musician, 43, opened up to Z100 New York about her approach to creating, and her admiration for those who also do things their own way, in a new clip shared by the station.

"I put my head down, I perfect my craft, I stay out of everybody else's lane and I stay in my lane. And now I own that lane, that's my lane," Pink said. "For other people: It's like, don't worry about if your song is going to fit into radio format — I guess for other singers."

"It's like, just find the thing about that is you. It's like Dr. Seuss: No one else can be you-er than you. Do you. Do you, 'cause no one else can do that," she said. "And craft real songs that people aren't gonna forget."

The singer continued, name-dropping a few stars who she said are making her proud — including Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Billie Eilish.

"That's why I love that Willow loves [Rodrigo] so much," she said of her 11-year-old's admiration for the "Good 4 U" singer. "She's writing her own songs, she's so good at it, she's fronting an almost all-female band, she's singing her ass off. She was like what, 17, 18, writing those songs?"

"I'm so proud of the girls out. There's so many badass girls out that are changing the game. Billie Eilish, SZA — changing the game, and I love it. I'm here for it."

Pink has every right to be a Rodrigo fan, as back in December, the mother of two shared an impressive video on Instagram of Willow performing a Rodrigo song during her first voice recital. In the caption, Pink wrote that she was "so proud of this girl" as Willow performed a rendition of Rodrigo's "The Rose Song" from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

"This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo" Pink added in the caption.

Last week, the musician opened up to PEOPLE about balancing family and performing. Pink is a mom to daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart, 47.

"I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother," Pink said. "But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done. It's shocking how responsible I've become."

Being a musician is "hard as a mom," too, given that Pink's tour schedule will overlap with one of Willow's theater productions later this year. But as she told PEOPLE, her kids understand.

"We finally had to have this really teary conversation about what I do and that it's hard as a mom, and that's why not a lot of moms do it," Pink said. "I told her, 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too. I worked my ass off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!' "