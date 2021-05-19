Pink Says Counseling Has Been the Secret to 15-Year Marriage to Carey Hart: 'No Quit Button'

Pink and husband Carey Hart are stronger than ever!

While chatting with Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Amazon Prime documentary All I Know So Far Tuesday, the songstress, 41, opened up about her 15-year marriage to the former motocross pro, 45, and how they stay in sync.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For us, the answer is there's no quit button. Unless we find one. Right now, we don't have one," the "So What" singer said with a laugh. "But it's also couples' counseling. Learning how to speak the same language, 'cause we don't speak the same language."

"We love being a family. And we both come from families that gave up, and that's okay," she continued. "That was their journey, that was the journey we all were supposed to be on. But for us, we don't want to do that."

Pink also thanked her husband for supporting every dream she's chased.

"A lot of people get Carey wrong when they think, 'Oh [he is] this moto-dude, hypermasculine and tattoos. He's just the most sensitive, supportive guy in the world. He never says no. Any dream I've ever had, 'Yes, I'm with you. Whatever you want to do,' " Pink added at another point during the conversation. "It takes swallowing egos sometimes. It's beautiful because it allows us to have this crazy, magical adventure and the kids."

pink and carey hart Pink and Carey Hart | Credit: LEster Cohen/Getty

While chatting with PEOPLE for a recent cover story, the "One Too Many" singer dug deeper into how her marriage has shifted and strengthened through the years. Pink and Hart began dating in 2001 (a year after she rose to fame with her debut album) and married in 2006.

"We've really grown up together," Pink, who shares two kids with Hart — daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4 — told PEOPLE.

"When you first get together, you look at that person as your entire world. One person can't be your entire world. You have to have your own passions, your own friends, your own time to yourself. I used to be super needy," she stressed. "Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the years, Pink has been honest about the ups and downs in their relationship, even when they separated for nearly a year in 2008. Today, the couple are in a good place thanks to therapy and because they've worked on themselves.

"I am a huge proponent of counseling in general. We both have therapy, individually, and we do couples counseling," she said. "Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don't have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can't fix the other person."

Added Pink: "So it can be challenging, and there's good days and there's bad days. I think it's an impossible expectation for you to think that you're going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction. So it takes work to redefine what's important. I don't want to break up my family. That's been my main goal, since I had a broken family. So sometimes you have to let it go. You can't die on every mountain."

In her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, Pink gives a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse at her life as a wife and rock star mom. The movie was filmed in 2019 when she was on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour with her family in tow — and shows intimate moments with Hart and their two children.

And the film, of course, shows footage from her high-flying performances of her myriad hits, including the breakup songs inspired by her husband.

So does Hart get a kick out out of watching her sing about their past split?