Pink described her first relationship with a girl at 13 years old during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Pink Recounts Being 'Confused' After First Girlfriend Left Her for Her Brother: 'She Kissed Me First'

Pink is getting real about some of her past dating experiences.

The 41-year-old appeared virtually on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss the release of her documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, and supplementary live album.

During the show, Cohen had the singer answer a few fan questions, including if she's ever "gone for a swim in the lady pond."

"Okay, my first girlfriend, I was 13 and she left me for my brother," the "Cover Me in Sunshine" singer said. "I was very confused by that because she kissed me first and that's gross."

The singer and mom of two has opened up in the past about her sexuality, telling The Guardian that she doesn't like to be "put in a box" as she just wants to live her life without being labeled.

During the show, another fan asked Pink about having her husband, Carey Hart, in the music video for her 2009 hit song "So What." At the time the song was released, Pink said she and her husband were separated, and revealed that she did things that were "a little shady" in order to get him to agree.

"We weren't together, and we hadn't spoken in months," Pink said as Cohen noted that some of the song's lyrics are about losing her husband. "He didn't hear the song before the video and as we were filming, I had the line 'and you're a tool' taken out."

But the singer told Cohen that Hart was a "good sport" and "has tough skin" after eventually hearing the real song about him after its release.

The couple has been married for 15 years, despite their brief split, and share two kids, Willow, 9, and Jameson, 4. Pink's new documentary on Amazon Prime Video gives an inside look at her life on tour with Hart and their children.