Pink Says Aerial Stunts Keep Her 'Humble': 'Why Would I Stay on the Ground If I Don't Have To?'

The pop star will kick off her Pink Summer Carnival stadium tour this summer

By
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Published on March 6, 2023 01:20 PM
US singer Pink performs on the stage of the Paris-La Defense Arena during a concert as part of her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019', in Nanterre, near Paris, on July 3, 2019
Pink. Photo: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Gett

Pink is ready for takeoff.

The "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" singer — who just released her ninth album, Trustfall — will launch her Pink Summer Carnival stadium tour this summer, before hitting the road for her Trustfall arena tour in the fall. And she'll of course be implementing her signature aerial stunts in the spectacle.

"I'm very unique in the fact that I get to think about, 'Is there something I should be hanging from when I'm singing this? Maybe this requires something being built.' I don't necessarily craft a song thinking about that, but once it's there and it's down, I'm like, 'Oh, that's going to be so much fun,'" Pink, 43, says.

In this image released on May 23, Willow Sage Hart and P!nk perform onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Pink with daughter Willow in 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Grammy winner was inspired to add acrobatics into her performances after seeing Cher's Farewell Tour, which ran from 2002-2004.

"I wanted to be an Olympic gymnast before I was a singer. And once you get to fly, why would you not?" Pink says. "My mom was like, 'Are you ever going to stay on the ground?' I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to stand there in lip sync. Sure, that sounds fun.' No, why would I stay on the ground if I don't have to? It's really fun, it's really physical, it's really hard, it keeps me engaged, and it keeps me humble."

Pink Rollout
Onstage at Austin City Limits in October 2022. Matt Wallace

While flying around concert venues comes with certain risks, the pop star says the high-flying performances are here to stay.

"If there was a thing I would've stopped for, it would've been my kids, but now they get to do it at soundcheck though — we're all good," says the singer, who is mom to daughter Willow Sage, 11, and son Jameson Moon, 6, with husband Carey Hart, 47.

While she's relishing her time at home with her family, Pink is excited to get back on the road for her first tour since 2019.

"I love it. It makes me so happy. My cheeks hurt from smiling sometimes at shows," she says. "'I Am Here' on [Beautiful Trauma] became sort of that church experience for me on tour. I did not see that coming. That was like a full-blown release for everyone in the room; it was just a catharsis and a letting go. And I think 'Trustfall' is going to be that, as well."

In Pink's recent PEOPLE cover story, her longtime friend Selma Blair said the star "is a powerhouse in everything she does — work and play."

"Pink would organize these annual campouts at her house with all the friends and kids. She knows the love and strength in community. She's the ultimate mama and rock star," Blair said. "She made time; created it for all of us to have that weekend to just dance and eat and play. One night I stayed up in my tent listening to Matthew McConaughey playing beer pong, my kid asleep next to me. Everyone loves showing up for Pink!"

