Pink Says She's 'Saddened and Disappointed' After Her Christina Aguilera Comments Made Headlines

Pink is upset that her comments about Christina Aguilera are overshadowing her latest album.

The "Trust Fall" musician, 43, shared her frustrations on Instagram about people focusing on her response to supposedly "shading" her fellow "Lady Marmalade" singer, instead of talking about her current work.

"I'm so saddened and disappointed by the narrative surrounding some of the press I've been doing around my album Trustfall," she began her caption, alongside a colorful selfie posing with 6-year-old son, Jameson. (She also shares 11-year-old daughter Willow with husband Carey Hart.)

"While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare — my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you're a woman."

"The fact that I created one of the most beautiful albums with the most beautiful people — sang my ass off, made Myself wholly Vulnerable — eleven albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids, steadily Employing hundreds of Good, Hardworking people, the only Thing they ask you about over and over is a silly feud from your Twenties," she continued.

However, Pink owned up to her role in the drama: "I take responsibility also — I'm out of Practice Dodging the bulls--- that gets thrown at us hardworking women. I'm notorious For saying too much."

"But I've never lied," she clarified. "And for every one or two women I've had issue with — there are hundreds that I've complimented and supported and loved on. But we don't talk about that."

She then called out the double standard for men and women in the industry: "I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert De Niro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they'd ever had. How about Christian Bale?"

"We stick to the art with them, Don't we? I'd like to have the same opportunity," she wrote.

Continuing, she said, "I also believe in authentic apology — and owning Your Mistakes. I should say less. Every time. Say less. Something I'm working on. This was a good Reminder."

"My wish is To share the pains and the celebrations of this messy life through music and on stage. And I've accomplished that. Incredibly and consistently," she added.

"To Christina — you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards," Pink addressed her most recent subject of her comments.

Concluding her thoughts, she expressed gratitude to her fans: "And thank you all for listening — and for the 25 years Of kick ass love and support. Peace."

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed's Sam Cleal, Pink revealed that 2001's "Lady Marmalade" was her "least favorite" music video to shoot and "wasn't very fun to make," because of what she called "some personalities" on set. She also notably left out Aguilera's name when calling her other collaborators, Mya and Lil' Kim, "nice."

Twitter users seemed to think she was shading Aguilera, 42, since her comments aligned with past comments she made during a 2009 VH1 Behind the Music special. However, Pink clarified that this was not the case.

"Y'all are nuts. Xtina had s--- to do with who was on that song," Pink wrote on Twitter. "If you don't know by now — I'm not 'shading' someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I'm zero percent interested in your f---ing drama. If you haven't noticed — I'm a little busy selling."

"Also — I kissed Xtina[']s mouth," Pink concluded. "I don't need to kiss her ass."

Both Aguilera and Pink have opened up about each other in the years since the music video, notably when Pink revealed in a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Aguilera "swung at me in a club." The singer added at the time that they eventually made amends.

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha," Pink said, also during the "Plead the Fifth" segment.

She continued, "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new."

"Women have to learn how to support each other," she added. "It's not taught to each other in the playground."

Two years later, Aguilera appeared on the same program and said she understood Pink had "some feelings about how the recording of 'Lady Marmalade' went down" and also denied throwing a punch at her collaborator.

"She's a different person now," Aguilera added. "She's a mom. She's cool."