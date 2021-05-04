Pink Reveals She Rewrote Her Will While Battling COVID: 'It Was Really, Really Scary'

Pink's battle with COVID-19 was so bad, she didn't think she would survive.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will," Pink told Mark Wright of Heart Radio show, a clip shared by ExtraTV shows.

The singer said at one point she "thought it was over for us," referring to her and Jameson, 4.

"I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I love her," the mom of two recalled.

She added, "It was really really scary and really bad."

The performer then ran through a list of questions regarding her parenting and possible last chance to make an impression on her children.

"As a parent, you think, 'What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world?' " she told Wright. " 'And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?' "

Carey Hary, Pink, children Pink and Carey Hart with their kids Jameson and Willow

Ahead of Mother's Day last May, Pink penned an essay for NBC News reflecting on the current coronavirus pandemic and her own experience with the illness.

"Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother," Pink wrote. "Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next."

The singer also expressed gratefulness that she had access to resources to help with recovery and pointed out that "not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing."

Shortly after revealing her and Jameson's diagnosis on Instagram, Pink said that although they were both feeling better, the young toddler "had the worst of it."

RELATED VIDEO: Carey Hart Says He's a 'Firm Believer in Teaching' His Kids, 3½ and 9, How to 'Shoot' a Gun

"Jameson has been really, really sick," she said during an Instagram Live chat with her friend and author Jen Pastiloff on April 4. "I've kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It's been a rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine."