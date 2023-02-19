Pink Responds After She's Accused of 'Shading' Christina Aguilera with 'Lady Marmalade' Comments

Pink is expressing her frustrations with Twitter users who say she's "shading" Christina Aguilera in a recent interview.

The "Trust Fall" singer, 43, shared in an interview with BuzzFeed's Sam Cleal this week that 2001's "Lady Marmalade" was her "least favorite" music video to shoot and "wasn't very fun to make," because of what she called "some personalities" on set.

While the music video is a collaboration between Pink, Mya, Lil' Kim, and Aguilera, Pink said that "Kim and Mya were nice" and notably left out Aguilera's name — leaving fans to believe that she still took issue with the fellow pop star.

So after a fan on Twitter questioned the singer's comments, Pink responded directly on Saturday: "Y'all are nuts."

"Xtina had s--- to do with who was on that song," Pink wrote. "If you don't know by now — I'm not 'shading' someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I'm zero percent interested in your f------ drama. If you haven't noticed — I'm a little busy selling."

She continued in another tweet, writing "and by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s--."

"Also- I kissed Xtina[']s mouth," Pink concluded of the music video. "I don't need to kiss her ass."

Also in the Buzzfeed interview, Pink called "Lady Marmalade" "iconic," but said she cried while making it. "I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn't like the makeup," Pink said. "It was just… There was some annoying things happening that day."

While the Twitter user who Pink quote-tweeted has since made their account private, Pink's comments about decisions over "who was on that song" align with past comments she made during a 2009 "VH1 Behind the Music" special.

"[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part,'" Pink said of the creation of the 2001 hit, per Us Weekly. "And I stood up, and I said 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f------ meeting's about.'"

Both Aguilera and Pink have opened up about each other in the years since the music video, notably when Pink revealed in a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Aguilera "swung at me in a club." The singer added at the time that they eventually made amends.

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha," Pink said, also during the "Plead the Fifth" segment.

She continued, "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new."

"You have to learn — women have to learn how to support each other," she added. "It's not taught to each other in the playground."

Two years later, Aguilera appeared on the same program and said she understood Pink had "some feelings about how the recording of 'Lady Marmalade' went down." She also denied throwing a punch at her collaborator, but did recall what the energy was like on set.

"She was heckling me in the audience a little bit behind the director," she said of Pink. "I was like, 'Oh, What's going on?' But that's what she did back then."

"She's a different person now," Aguilera added. "She's a mom. She's cool."

In 2021, Pink spoke to PEOPLE about being pitted against Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera as they rose to fame in the early aughts, calling such discussions "unfair to all the girls."

"I love Britney — she used to carry around my album," Pink said at the time. "I was like, 'Dude, I'm a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn't have to be the anti-Britney. I don't want to fight anybody.'"

Pink also shared that she got some advice on the matter and has carried it with her through her two decades of pop stardom. "One of the best things that [music executive] L.A. Reid ever told me was that this music business is big enough for everybody to win at the same time. There's no such thing as competition," she said. "I think we navigated through it as good as a 20-year-old girl can. Now I think it's totally different. Girls supporting girls is rad — I love to watch it."