Pink's storybook might be a dystopia, but if Cher is god... we're not so sure.

Watch Pink Tell Fairytale Story of Her Life (with a Cameo from Cher!) to Daughter Willow in New Video



There's no one like Pink to tell a powerful story through song.

On Friday, the singer, 41, released the storybook-like music video for "All I Know So Far," which features cameos from Cher, Judith Light and her three loves: daughter Willow Sage, 9, son Jameson Moon, 4, and husband Carey Hart.

The start of the video — directed by longtime collaborator Dave Meyers — showcases the 9-year-old's acting talent as Pink attempts to tell her daughter a story (about her own life!) before bed.

In the music video, Pink tells the rhyming story of a teenaged Pink as she acts out and later learns how to "break out of my cell." The actual song then begins as Pink goes through trials and tribulations of life in true metaphoric and fairytale fashion.

"I wish someone would have told me that this life is ours to choose / No one's handing you the keys or a book with all the rules," she sings. "The little that I know I'll tell to you / When they dress you up in lies and you're left naked with the truth."

Surrounded by floating eyeballs and a God-like Cher, the video follows Pink as she goes through a dystopian fantasy life.

In one scene, she comes across a group of men (who all end up leaving after her yelling makes their hair disappear) before she comes across Hart, who despite her screams, stays completely intact. (Oh, and then Pink throws him around before they ride away on a ship à la Titanic.)

"When it's right, or it's all f—ed up 'til the world blows up / 'Til the world blows up," she sings. "And we will be enough and until the world blows up."

In another scene, she pushes a car with her husband and children in it up a steep hill.

The powerful music video ends with a long-haired Pink hugging an emotional Judith Light. (And back in real life, daughter Willow is fast asleep as Pink walks out of her room and takes a swig of red wine.)

"Dave Meyers and I are back together again," Pink said in a press release about the track. "Since this song is sort of the story of my life and a letter to my daughter, making this video with Dave after we did our first video together 22 years ago is a really special full-circle moment. He's truly a genius and I am full of gratitude for our friendship and to experience all the times we've been able to work together."