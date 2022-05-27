Pink Praises Ellen DeGeneres for Helping 'People Find Their Joy' During Final Talk Show Episode

"You remind people that there is a lot going on the world, but joy is always a choice," Pink told DeGeneres during her talk show's final episode

Pink is seizing the moment and praising Ellen DeGeneres for leaving an "indelible mark on this world."

During Pink's appearance on the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, she grew emotional as she reflected on the positive impact the talk show host had on her and others over the years.

"I love you so much, it's dumb," the "So What" singer, 42, started. "This is a very strange feeling for me because I've known you for so long, and you've meant so much in my life personally, but in everybody's life, and I don't wanna cry, but … I wanted to be a singer because I want to grow up and change the world and make it a better place. You've done that in so many ways."

"Whereas maybe I help people find their pain, you help people find their joy, and we need that so badly in the world, and you are as kind as you seem, and you support people, and when you shine your light on them, it's like staring into the sun," she continued.

P!nk Jokes She Was 'Basically Handed' an Emmy Thanks to Ellen Pink | Credit: TheEllenShow/Youtube

"And you've been so supportive of me and my career. I mean, you basically handed me an Emmy," said Pink, whose song "Today's the Day" has served as DeGeneres' talk show's theme music since Season 13. "You really have made an indelible mark on this world and you've made it OK for people to be who they are, and you remind people that there is a lot going on the world, but joy is always a choice."

During the episode, the "Raise Your Glass" singer also brought DeGeneres, 64, gifts to help with her newfound free time including: a sourdough starter, birdwatching glasses, and knitting needles with a large ball of yarn.

She later hit the stage to perform one of DeGeneres' "favorite songs" from her catalog, Beautiful Trauma album track "What About Us."

The talk show — which first aired in 2003 — wrapped up its final episode on Thursday. Aside from Pink, DeGeneres also welcomed her first-ever guest Jennifer Aniston and Billie Eilish.

Aniston, 53, also gave DeGeneres a parting gift: a "Thanks for the Memories" welcome mat in a nod to another welcome mat she gifted the host during their first on-air conversation almost two decades years ago.

Later, Aniston told DeGeneres, "I love you and I so appreciate you and what you have given to the world over the last 19 years — the contribution is, it's endless. And not only have you shaped my life and given me so much, you've been such a dear friend to me, you've changed so many people's lives who have been to this show, who have watched this show over the last 19 years."

Meanwhile, Eilish, 20, who was only 1 year old when the show debuted, reminisced on making her TV debut with DeGeneres when she was 16 years old, admitting, "I was so scared!"

DeGeneres closed out her run of nearly two decades with a poignant tribute to her crew, especially mentioning a few members of her team who were integral to the show's success.

She told them, "You surrounded me with so much love and so much support. You nurtured me and you found a way to make me shine brighter than I could do it by myself. You helped me be my best. I love you more than I can possibly say."

With tears in her eyes, DeGeneres ended the show with a heartfelt speech thanking her fans.