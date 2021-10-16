"I won't miss you yet. I'm not ready," Pink wrote in an emotional post on Instagram on Friday, less than two months after her father Jim Moore died

Pink Posts Emotional Tribute to Her Late Father Jim on What Would Have Been His 76th Birthday

Pink is honoring her late father Jim Moore on his birthday, seven weeks after the Vietnam veteran died following a battle with prostate cancer.

The "Just Like A Pill" singer, 42, shared an image of her father's grave — still awaiting its gravestone and marked with an American flag — with a stack of chocolate doughnuts and a birthday candle on the grass.

Written mostly in the style of song lyrics, Pink's emotional caption said, "I only knew you for 42 years this time / That's a long time / That's not that long."

The singer, born Alecia Beth Moore, then referred to some troublesome times they experienced, writing "I remember our fights first," before adding that he would "remind me to be gentler, / To remind me that I was / Nicer than that thing I said."

She continued to say how he would tell her there was "Nature that needed to be revered. Silence that needed to be listened to."

"I don't even know that I can handle the cold hard truth that I miss you yet," the mother of two wrote. "I wanna still act like this is one of those times that I'm busy and not calling. I can't feel this yet."

"You and i's hearts have always been a bit broken. And you're the only one that understood that without having to talk about it. / I don't know where you are. / And therefore I don't know where I am either."

She concluded the message with: "I won't miss you yet. I'm not ready."

At the end of August, Pink shared that her father had died, writing "Til forever" on Instagram alongside two black-and-white photos of the father-daughter duo.

Throughout her life and career, the singer had been open about their close bond and the lessons that he taught her throughout her life.

When the "So What" singer received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, she paid tribute to her father by sharing his advice to her growing up.