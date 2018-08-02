Pink Postpones Sydney Show While She Recovers from Upper Respiratory Infection

An upper respiratory infection has forced Pink to postpone the first Sydney date of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Live Nation, who produces the tour, announced on Thursday that Pink will miss Friday’s show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

“Pink is suffering from an upper respiratory infection and has received medical advice that she should not perform in order to facilitate her recovery,” the company said in a statement. “Fans, we are working on a rescheduled date, you will be contacted by email.”

“All other performances on the Australian leg of P!NK’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour will go ahead as scheduled,” they added. “At this stage the upcoming Sydney performances from Saturday, Aug. 4 and onwards will not be affected.” Pink Quinn Rooney/Getty

The 38-year-old singer addressed the issue on Twitter.

“Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news,” Pink wrote, adding a sad face. “Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry.”

She then reached out again, requesting advice from locals.

“Does anyone have a favorite place that makes wellness shots and fresh juices for when I get there?” she asked. “Thanks in advance. And how do we feel about Neti- pots. They scare me.”

Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour, launched in support of her seventh studio album, kicked off in March in Phoenix, and will go through May of next year (where it will close in New York City).

It jumped the pond in July, heading to Australia for the Down Under leg. So far, she’s already played shows in Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne. She’s scheduled to remain in Sydney through Aug. 12.

Pink and husband Carey Hart with son Jameson and daughter Willow Pink/Instagram

The “What About Us” singer has been traveling on her tour with husband Carey Hart and kids Jameson Moon, 18 months, and Willow Sage, 7.

“Going on tour with children is really tricky. It’s exhausting. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Pink revealed in July, in an episode of Reese Witherspoon’s new series Shine on with Reese. “But I’m very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my [work] life.”

Before traveling to Australia, the whole family got a chance to relax during a trip to Bali.

The family of four also managed to take a sweet group photo of themselves posing together on a set of steps. In the image, Willow sits on her own while Jameson rests on his mother’s lap.