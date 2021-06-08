Pink Pokes Fun at High School Choir Instructor After School Covers Her Song: 'I'm Overwhelmed'

The students of Central Bucks High School West in Doylestown, Pennsylvania sang Pink's hit "What About Us"

Pink is feeling the love!

On Monday, the 41-year-old singer shared a clip on Twitter of a performance video made by students of Central Bucks High School West singing her hit "What About Us."

The video, which features students from the Doylestown, Pennsylvania is special to the pop singer - whose real name is Alecia Moore - since she also attended that school.

Shouting out her high school choir teacher, Dr. Joseph Ohrt, in her post, Pink recalled that the instructor used to have a "famous quote" for her: "Alecia, it's NOT a solo," she wrote.

"but I ❤️ this and it brought me to tears!!!!!!" she added. "You all sound amazing and I'm totally overwhelmed with love."

Although Pink didn't graduate from the school, she later earned her GED.

Last month, Pink got candid about a different moment from her youth when she appeared virtually on Watch What Happens Live to discuss the release of her documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, and supplementary live album.

During the show, host Andy Cohen had the singer answer a few fan questions, including if she's ever "gone for a swim in the lady pond."

"Okay, my first girlfriend, I was 13 and she left me for my brother," the "Cover Me in Sunshine" singer said of a former high school love. "I was very confused by that because she kissed me first and that's gross."