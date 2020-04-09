Pink Opens Up About Coronavirus Battle, Calls It the 'Scariest Thing I've Ever Been Through'

Pink is opening up about her health as she recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter joined Ellen DeGeneres for her at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and tearfully recalled her experience battling the virus with her 3-year-old son, Jameson.

“This is the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my whole life,” she told DeGeneres through tears. “It really is just a rollercoaster.”

“At one point I was crying, praying and I realized how ridiculous I sounded,” the mother of two said. “I thought they told us our kids would be okay. We were told that our kids were going to be okay!”

The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer, 40, explained that Jameson was the first to show signs of the virus, though they didn’t think much of it at first.

“So it started with Jameson actually and, you know … 3-year-olds get sick all the time,” she said. “But he started with a fever, March 14 — we’ve been quarantined since March 11 — and it would come and go. Then he would have stomach pains and diarrhea and chest pains, and then a headache and then sore throat, and it was just sort of all over the place. Every day was some new symptom and his fever stayed, it didn’t go, and then it started going up and up and at one point he was at 103.”

When Pink first called her doctors, worried that her son might have COVID-19, she said they told her there was nothing they could do as data has shown the virus doesn’t severely affect children.

Then, around March 16, she began to experience her own symptoms. “I didn’t feel good I was really tired, I kind of had the chills a little bit nauseous but I never had a fever,” she explained. “I never had what they tell you to look for.”

However, the singer revealed she suffers from severe asthma, explaining that she was even hospitalized for it in the past.

“March 18 or 20 I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “I needed my nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. And I have this rescue inhaler that I use and I couldn’t function without it, and that’s when I started to get really scared because of all the stuff, you know, you can’t help but watch the news every day.”

After experiencing severe asthma symptoms, the singer got an at-home coronavirus test sent to her and later tested positive for the virus. Instead of going to the hospital, the mother decided that she and her son would continue to ride out their illnesses at home unless things were to get worse. Ultimately, the two came out on the other side.

“We are doing alright, we are doing ok this week,” she told DeGeneres. “I don’t even know what day it is but this is a better week than the last.”

While on the virtual show, Pink also addressed some of the criticism she has received for being able to gain access to COVID-19 testing when so many people in need are being denied.

“You should be angry that I can get a test and you can’t, but being angry at me is not going to help anything,” she said, as much of the criticism surrounds celebrities being allowed access to testing due to their wealth and social status.

“You should be angry about that and we should work together to try and change that,” Pink continued. “The healthcare system is jacked. The government, in a way, failed us by not being prepared. But this is where we’re at and thank god we’re getting better.”

During an Instagram Live chat earlier this week with her friend and author, Jen Pastiloff, Pink said that while she and Jameson both got sick, her husband, Carey Hart, and their 8-year-old daughter, Willow, have been healthy.

