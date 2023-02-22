Pink on Feeling 'Lonely' Grieving Her Late Dad: 'No One's Ever Going to Love Me Like That Again'

The singer pays tribute to her dad Jim Moore, who died of prostate cancer in August 2021, on her new song "When I Get There"

Pink is still processing her father's death.

In August 2021, the singer revealed that her dad, Vietnam War veteran Jim Moore, had died at age 75 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Pink (born Alecia Moore) opens up about her grief.

"When a daughter loses her father, your first thought is, 'No one's ever going to love me like that again,' and it's a very lonely feeling," says Pink, 43. "I wish I could talk to him sometimes and ask him more questions."

As for what she'd ask him today?

" 'Did you like me?' " she says. "As a parent, you have to let your children make their own choices. You want to stop them sometimes, but you realize you can't. And I realize now that my dad, in a lot of ways, was holding back a lot of his real opinions so that I could make my own choices. I want to ask, 'What did you really think?' "

Pink opens her new album, Trustfall, with "When I Get There," which serves as a tribute to her dad. Pink didn't write the track, but it resonated with her when she received it from writers David Hodges and Amy Wadge.

"They sent me that song after he passed, and I felt like it was a gift. I wouldn't be able to write that song yet. I haven't unpacked that suitcase yet. I don't think I will for a while," Pink says, "but it's such a simple, beautiful song, and I love the idea that he might be somewhere nice."

Her father was one of Pink's earliest supporters when she decided to pursue music professionally.

"He was my first rock star," she said of Jim in 2007.

Indeed, he played an integral role in her musical journey. She first learned how to sing harmonies to "I Have Seen the Rain," a song he wrote while serving in the Vietnam War that appeared on her 2006 album I'm Not Dead.

"I definitely have his blood in my veins. He's a fighter, a survivor and a take-no-[s---] kind of dude," Pink told PEOPLE in 2006. "I got my rebellious spirit from hiim because I saw the rewards of it. Every night, he would look at himself in the mirror and say, 'Yeah, you did your best.' "

