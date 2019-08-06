Ten members of Pink‘s management team are reportedly unhurt after their small private aircraft crash-landed in Denmark early Tuesday morning. The terrifying incident occurred hours after the singer, who was not onboard, performed a concert in Oslo, Norway.

According to TMZ, the Cessna 560XL caught fire after it began making its final descent just before 1 a.m. local time. The craft then missed the runway at Aarhus Airport, plowing into the grass alongside it. Once on the ground, the flames continued to spread.

“I have been told that it was part of Pink’s team which was onboard the plane and that everybody is unharmed,” Rune Lem of Live Nation Norway told Reuters.

Danish authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Image zoom The plane

Pink has not spoken out about the incident, and her representatives have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Pink Dyes Daughter’s Hair in Support of Jessica Simpson Who Was Mom-Shamed for Coloring Kid’s Locks

Image zoom Pink. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pink, 39, is currently in the midst of her Beautiful Trauma world tour. Her next concert in the Danish town of Horsens is still due to proceed as scheduled on Wednesday night.