Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Pays Tribute to His Brother Who Died in Horror Accident 10 Years Ago

Pink’s husband Carey Hart is still mourning the loss of his brother 10 years after his tragic death.

The motocross star, 43, paid tribute to his late brother, Anthony Hart, on social media Thursday, sharing a picture of himself and his sibling.

“There is always a black cloud over this amazing event,” Carey said while at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

“10 years ago today I got the call that my brother Anthony passed away during a race,” he wrote. “Can’t believe it’s already been 10 years. Miss you lil bro. Always wonder the man you would have grown into.”

Anthony was just 21 when he died in 2008. Like his brother, Anthony was a motocross rider and was preparing for a race when he crashed during a practice run at the Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut, New York, E! News reported at the time.

The 21-year-old was airlifted to a hospital with severe head injuries but later he succumbed to his injuries.

While Hart mourned in 2008, Pink joined him in Las Vegas to celebrate his brother’s life, despite the pair being separated at the time. She performed a cover of 4 Non Blonde’s “What’s Up” at a bar and dedicated it to Hart’s fallen brother, sources said.

Currently, the rocker’s husband is at the renowned motorcycle rally, Sturgis, which typically welcomes over half a million fans of the Harley-Davidson, Indian and other motorcycle companies.

Meanwhile, Pink is recovering from a gastric virus after she abruptly canceled a show and was re-admitted to the hospital in Sydney, Australia.

“About 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain,” P!NK posted on Instagram Wednesday. “It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way. “

This was the third time the singer visited the hospital during the Australia leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour. She postponed her first Sydney show after being hospitalized due to an upper respiratory infection.

“I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended),” the rocker continued. “Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

Pink said she is set to still perform on Saturday.