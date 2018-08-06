Pink has postponed an additional concert in Sydney on Monday after being hospitalized to treat a gastric virus. The news was shared just hours before she was due to take the stage at the sold-out show.

“Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration,” Live Nation, the producer of Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World tour, tweeted of the singer. “She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery.”

Last week, Pink postponed the first of her Sydney performances on medical advice due to an upper respiratory infection. Photographs then surfaced of Pink and her kids — Willow Sage, 7, and Jameson Moon, 1 — at Byron Bay beach, leading some fans to speculate about whether Pink was actually sick.

UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

Pink, 38, defended herself on Instagram, writing: “I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children.”

She then went into detail about her health: “I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well) on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine.”

Justin Timberlake, 37, jumped in to lend his support. “As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable BADASS (once with ‘NSync and once as a solo artist), I’m here to tell you that you won’t find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman,” he wrote on Instagram. “Night in and night out… the woman just brings it. But DAY 1’s and 2’s know that.”