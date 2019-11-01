Pink Recalls Being So High During First Music Video That She Could Barely Keep Her Eyes Open

Pink can still remember making her very first music video, even though she had a little trouble keeping her eyes open for the shoot.

Looking back on some of the milestone moments of her career, the singer revealed to Billboard that she definitely enjoyed a few herbal refreshments while filming the video for her debut single “There You Go,” which was released in 2000.

“I think this is the prettiest I’ve ever looked, and will ever look,” said Pink, who turned 40 last month, while watching the throwback video, in which the singer gets revenge on an ex by driving a motorcycle through his window.

“I’d just started riding motorcycles. I almost crashed 85 times,” she added.

RELATED: Pink Was in Talks for Super Bowl Halftime Gig: ‘I’d Probably Take a Knee and Get Carried Out’

During the shoot, Pink also recalled being told by her director to cool it on lighting up.

“I smoked a lot of weed too and Dave Meyers kept coming up to me and saying, ‘Can you wait to smoke that next blunt before the beauty shot?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘I really want you to be able to open your eyes.’ I was like, ‘My eyes are open,’ ” she said, while playfully keeping her eyes completely closed.

In her cover story with Billboard, the singer also reflected on how excited she felt to turn 40 — especially compared to how she felt about some other milestone years.

“I didn’t like 13. I don’t really remember digging 21. Thirty was kind of weird,” she recalled. “Forty was the first birthday I’ve had where I’ve been like, ‘F— yeah, this is awesome! Yes! I know exactly who I am!’ And now I can just chill out a little bit.“

And she doesn’t expect the positive vibes about turning older to stop anytime soon.

“60 is going to be like, ‘F— that, turn it back up.’ I’m going to be on roller skates, with fucking rollers in my hair, house plants everywhere,” she added.

Image zoom Pink Ruven Afanador

RELATED: 20 Amazing Photos of Pink You Probably Forgot Existed

In honor of her special day, Pink’s husband Carey Hart shared a heartfelt tribute to the pop star, posting a sweet slideshow of images documenting their nearly two decades together.

“Welcome to 40 baby. I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it’s amazing growing up with you. The person you have grown into is inspiring,” the former motocross racer, 44, captioned the post, listing accomplishments like parenthood, career success and philanthropy efforts

Hart continued, “I’m so proud of the woman you have become, and you are more beautiful than ever. You truly are like wine. You just keep getting better, and I’m so lucky to be along on this crazy ride with you. I love you baby. Looking forward [to] many many more birthdays with you.”