Pink Reveals How Her Mother Taught Her to Go to the 'Ends of the Earth' for Her Children

Pink, model Halima Aden and actress Sofia Carson are paying it forward this Mother’s Day.

In support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the three women are sharing stories of their own mothers’ strength and urging people to donate to the organization in order to provide for strong mothers all around the world.

“Hi everybody,” Pink, 39 — who is a UNICEF ambassador — says in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE. “In honor of Mother’s Day, I just want to tell you a short story about my own mom.”

“When my parents split up, my mom had my brother and I,” she continues with her adorable baby boy, Jameson, 2, by her side. “She was an ER nurse and worked full-time saving lives. She taught me the importance of hard work and perseverance and that you would go to the ends of the Earth for your children. I think that’s true for every mom, everywhere.”

Aden’s mother might not have literally gone to the ends of the Earth — but she did walk 12 days to get from Somalia to Kenya.

“She raised me for seven years in a refugee camp,” says Aden, 21, who is also a UNICEF ambassador and made history recently as the first model to wear a hijab and burkini in Sports Illustrated. “She taught me the strength of mothers and she taught me that a mother’s love knows no boundaries.”

She adds: “My mother is fierce, she’s loyal, she’s the epitome of a powerful woman.”

Carson, 26, who is a UNICEF supporter, shares a similar sentiment about her mother.

“My mom is my whole entire world,” she says. “She is the most unstoppable, selfless, generous heart I have ever met. If it wasn’t for the sacrifices that she made, I wouldn’t be who I am today. She literally and truly is the wind beneath my wings.”

After sharing their stories, the women offer a call to action.

“Mothers need encouragement, they need love and they need help,” Pink says. “It takes a village so if you’d like to be a part of that village, I would love to invite you on behalf of UNICEF to honor your own mother.”

Carson explains: “This Mother’s Day let’s join together in support of all the mothers and fathers all around the world who are in need of our help. Let’s donate in their name. Honor your mom by donating to UNICEF on her behalf and celebrate the children of the world.”

Not only can people donate to UNICEF in their mother’s name, but they can also purchase a UNICEF Inspired Gift from their online marketplace which will provide mothers with lifesaving supplies to give their kids a happy and healthy childhood.