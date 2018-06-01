Gwen Stefani Joins Pink Onstage in Los Angeles for a Punky 'Just a Girl' Duet

Pink got the party started on Thursday night with a little help from her friend Gwen Stefani as her Beautiful Trauma tour passed through Los Angeles. The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer surprised fans at the Staples Center by bringing Stefani onstage for a duet on No Doubt’s ’90s pop-punk classic “Just a Girl.”

Some fans who were lucky enough to be wowed in person shared clips of the high-octane set to social media — as did the Staples Center’s official Twitter account.

The collab was belated payback for Stefani’s performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2012, when Pink joined her at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gwen Stefani and Pink perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, May 31, 2018. Splash News

Gwen Stefani and Pink perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, May 31, 2018. Splash News

Pink, 38, thanked her friend with a touching post shared to Instagram. “Y’all don’t even understand how much love I have for this chick, this rocker, this mama, this entrepreneur, this total OG badass that is @gwenstefani there really aren’t any comparisons as far as I’m concerned,” she captioned a photo of the performance.

“Tonight was fun. Thanks friend @gwenstefani,” she concluded her note.

Stefani, 48, shared her own appreciation via Instagram Story, panning the crowd from her seat while saying, “Thank you Pink for having me! I love you; that was awesome.”

Pink and daughter Willow Splash News

Also joining Pink on stage was her daughter Willow, who turns 7 on Saturday, sporting a new purple ‘do.