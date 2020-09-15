"He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together," Pink wrote on her Instagram

Pink Gets Candid About Her Union with Carey Hart: 'Marriage Is Awful, Wonderful, Comfort and Rage'

Pink is opening up about her marriage to husband Carey Hart.

The "Walk Me Home" singer, 41, candidly discussed her relationship with the former motocross racer, and how marriage counseling has helped them, in an Instagram post on Monday.

Sharing a picture of herself laughing as she embraced Hart, Pink wrote, "My friend @jbpitts2 took this photo of us. He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together."

"Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage," she continued. "It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table."

The pop star went on to explain how therapy is "worth it" for the couple.

"People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy," she wrote. "But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t."

"Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals," Pink said. "It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too."

The songstress ended the post with a sweet message directed to her husband.

"I love you babe," she shared. "I’m grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck."

Pink — born Alecia Moore — and Hart married on Jan. 7, 2006. They share daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 3½.

Last year, Pink revealed that she and Hart have been in therapy for nearly their entire relationship.

“Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together,” she said in an interview with Carson Daly for the Today show.

“It’s the only reason we’re still together. He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and she speaks both. We don’t speak the same language,” the mother of two explained. “We come from broken families, and we had no model for: How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling, and it works."

In January, the pair celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary with a motorcycle ride to Ojai, California.

“We went to Ojai, and there’s this rad little airstream park called Caravan Outpost,” Pink told PEOPLE. “It’s like six little airstreams and a communal fire pit, and we had a blast. It was fun.”