"As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!" Pink shared

Pink Fractured Her Ankle While 'Running Down Stairs': '2020 Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving'

Pink is on the mend after injuring her ankle.

While opening up about about her difficult year — which has also included battling COVID-19 and getting a staph infection — the singer, 41, revealed that she had recently fractured her ankle.

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!” she wrote on Instagram Friday alongside a photo that showed her giving a thumbs up from behind a mask while receiving medical treatment.

“Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!” she continued, jokingly adding, “Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.”

The singer went on to reveal that she injured herself while trying to get into the holiday spirit.

“I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st,” she wrote. “Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!”

Pink announced in April that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that her son Jameson Moon, who will turn 4 next week, was battling the virus as well.

Shortly after revealing their diagnoses, Pink said that although they were both feeling better, the young child “had the worst of it.”

“Jameson has been really, really sick,” she said during an Instagram Live on April 4. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a rollercoaster for both of us.”

Opening up about her experience in May, the mom of two wrote that “the virus knows no boundaries.”

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” she wrote in an essay for NBC News. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”