"I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything," he said about Zuckerberg's company, which asked for the rights to a Pink Floyd song

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Says He Rejected 'Huge Amount of Money' from Facebook: 'No F- Way'

Roger Waters won't take Zuck's "Money."

At a pro-Julian Assange press conference, the Pink Floyd bass guitarist shared that he had recently declined money from Facebook to use the band's 1979 song "Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2" in an ad for Instagram.

Waters shared the request from Facebook for the rights to his song during the conference captured by Mexico's La Jornada newspaper. "It's a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me," the 77-year-old says in the video. "With an offer of a huge, huge amount of money."

"The answer is: f- you. No f-ing way," he adds. "I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. Those of us who do have any power and I do have a little bit in terms of the control of the publishing of my songs, I will not be a party to this bulls---, Zuckerberg."

Receiving applause from the audience at the event for his response, Waters continued by reading the letter aloud.

"We want to thank you for considering this project," he read. "We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is."

"And yet, they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, 'What? What? No. No more.'" he added.

Waters continued by criticizing the tech CEO and calling him a "prick." He's "one of the most powerful idiots in the world," he added.