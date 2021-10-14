Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Marries Girlfriend Kamilah Chavis: 'I'm So Happy, Finally a Keeper'

This is the fifth marriage for the rocker, who said he first met his new bride at one of his concerts

Roger Waters has tied the knot!

The Pink Floyd co-founder, 78, has married girlfriend Kamilah Chavis. "I'm so happy, finally a keeper," he wrote alongside a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding day.

In the sweet pictures, Waters and his bride smile and share a kiss while wearing a suit and white dress, respectively. In one photo, they pose outside on a bridge with their dog Sweet Georgia Brown, and in another, they laugh while cutting into a cake in their kitchen.

"A very happy man," he captioned a solo shot, while on another, he wrote, "A very beautiful bride."

This is the fifth marriage for Waters, who most recently split from actress and director Laurie Durning in 2015 after three years of marriage, according to Page Six.

The "Wish You Were Here" singer opened up about his romance with Chavis in a 2018 interview with the Argentinian outlet Infobae, and said at the time that they were not married, but had been together for several years.

"Love is good, obviously. It requires maturing. If you have real love, it will surely last a long time. Because love is about giving, not receiving," he told the outlet.

Waters said he first met Chavis at one of his concerts, where she was working in transportation and driving the car that took him to his show.

"I was in the same place for two weeks and we were being transported between the hotel and the stadium. My security guard would sit with her and they'd talk while I was in the back. I don't know, something attracted me," he recalled. "One day I said, 'Excuse me,' and she turned around. 'Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?' I saw a small reaction, and that was the beginning."