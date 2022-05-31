Pink Floyd's TikTok launch also comes shortly before the 50th anniversary of the English rock band's Obscured by Clouds album

Pink Floyd Joins TikTok on 50th Anniversary of First The Dark Side of the Moon Recording Session

A Japan Air DC-8 jet airliner has been chartered by the British progressive music group Pink Floyd to take the group and their equipment to Japan for a 12 day tour of major cities. The group, Nicholas Mason, Roger Waters, Richard Wright and David Gilmore, together with 16 members of their company, will have the 114 seat aircraft to themselves for the 17 hour flight over the North Pole to Tokyo via Anchorage, 3rd March 1972.

A Japan Air DC-8 jet airliner has been chartered by the British progressive music group Pink Floyd to take the group and their equipment to Japan for a 12 day tour of major cities. The group, Nicholas Mason, Roger Waters, Richard Wright and David Gilmore, together with 16 members of their company, will have the 114 seat aircraft to themselves for the 17 hour flight over the North Pole to Tokyo via Anchorage, 3rd March 1972.

Pink Floyd has officially joined TikTok!

The legendary English progressive rock band (made up of founding members Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and the late Syd Barrett and Richard Wright, as well as David Gilmour, who joined in 1967) launched an account May 30 on the video platform — on the 50th anniversary of the first-ever recording session for their signature album, 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Three videos were uploaded to Pink Floyd's TikTok account on Monday. Soundtracked by the album track "Breathe (In the Air)," the first clip features the band's iconic prism logo spinning as the song's lyrics are displayed on screen. The post was captioned with several hashtags related to the album's anniversary: "#pinkfloyd #TDSOTM50 #TDSOTM #fyp"

The second and third videos, respectively soundtracked by "Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2" and "Learning to Fly," feature clips of Pink Floyd throughout their decades-long career along with the onscreen text, "PINK FLOYD NOW ON TikTok."

Notably developed in front of fans' eyes through live performances, The Dark Side of the Moon was released March 1, 1973. Featuring the singles "Money" and "Us and Them," the 10-track set is considered a concept album for its themes of conflict, greed, time, death, and mental illness and was partially inspired by Barrett's 1968 exit from the band after suffering mental health problems.

The 15-times Platinum-certified album established the prism logo, designed by Storm Thorgerson, propelled Pink Floyd to international fame, and became the band's most critically acclaimed record. In 2012, The Dark Side of the Moon was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry.

Pink Floyd's TikTok launch also nearly coincides with the 50th anniversary of the June 2, 1972 release of their Obscured by Clouds album, which served as the soundtrack for the French film La Vallée and dropped amid The Dark Side of the Moon's creation.

In April, the band released "Hey Hey Rise Up," their first single in 28 years, which reunited Mason with Gilmour, longtime Pink Floyd collaborator and bassist Guy Pratt and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney. All proceeds will go to humanitarian relief in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.