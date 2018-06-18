Pink Pays Tribute to Her Dad, Who Has 'Taken on the World for and with Me:' 'I Love You Daddy'

Pink has always been able to count on her father, Jim, whenever the going got tough.

In honor of Father’s Day, the 38-year-old singer shared a sweet tribute to the man who “was strong enough not only to fight his own monsters but mine too” alongside what she described as a “s—ty” paparazzi photo.

Explaining why she chose that particular image, she wrote, “Of all the photos I could’ve posted of my dad and I, for Father’s Day I wanted to post this one. This s—ty photo was taken by a s—ty paparazzi in New York the day I announced that my marriage was broken, and over. Feb 21.”

In February 2008, the singer, now 38, announced she and her husband Carey Heart were separating after two years of marriage. She later announced in May 2009 that they were a couple again, and had never divorced because “we didn’t do the paperwork.”

Continuing, she wrote, “I will remember this day forever. I walked out of my hotel room alone, and this paparazzi said to me, ‘How’s the divorce going, Pink?’ And after I told him a couple of things I won’t repeat here, I cried. I turned around. And I went back inside.”

“I called my dad. He came right away. He jumped on a train, no questions asked, and was in my room three hours later. He said, ‘Let’s go. We’re goin’ out.'” she added.

“He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it. He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked. He made me feel important. He made me think I was worth loving. He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself,” she remarked. “I thank my stars for this man, that he was strong enough not only to fight his own monsters but mine too, and now my kids. I love you daddy sir. ❤ happy Father’s Day.”

Earlier this year, the singer told PEOPLE that “My dad’s nickname when I was a kid was ‘Mr. Cause.”

“He would fight any injustice that he could find. If someone was being picked on, if some business wasn’t treating its employees correctly, laws that weren’t fair. I was marching on Washington by the time I was three years old with my dad. He was a letter writer and I saw him change things, change happened,” she said, adding that she learned from her father “that one person could make a difference.”

“He raised me with this whole mentality of, ‘To thine own self be true,’ and ‘If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. Don’t be the sheep,'” she explained.

The “What About Us” singer went on to post a separate tribute to her husband on Sunday, with whom she shares 17-month-old son Jameson Moon and daughter Willow Sage, 7.

“Happy Father’s Day babes,” she wrote alongside a photo of Hart, 42. “You’re one of the best. ❤”

Even though Father’s Day is usually reserved solely to celebrate dads, Hart took a minute out of his day to celebrate his wife “for cooking two amazing children for me to be a father” to.

“The loves of my life right here (not the dog),” he wrote alongside a photo of their two children. “Thank you mama @pink for cooking two amazing children for me to be a father to.”

Continuing, he wrote, “I love these kids more than life itself. I’m truly blessed to have such amazing kids. I love spending time with these two, and I can’t wait to see the amazing humans they grow into. These two are by far the most prized accomplishments of my life. Love you kiddos, and I promise I will always be here for you.”

Throwing one last compliment Pink’s way, he also added, “Thanks mama, for being such an amazing mama to these two Lil monsters,” before including the hashtags, “#BeADadNotAFad #RealMenParent.”