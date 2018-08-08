Pink Opens Up About 'Excruciating Pain' and Thanks Fans for 'Patience' After Canceling Concerts

Pink is continuing to be candid with her fans amid a health battle that led her to cancel a series of concerts.

After a stay at an Australian hospital for a gastric virus, the “What About Us” singer, 38, shared a photo to Instagram of the Sydney Opera House.

“On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain,” Pink — who is currently on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour — explained on Instagram. “That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way.”

Pink, who thanked the staff at St Vincent’s Hospital, where she was treated, continued, “I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s— show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

The singer said that she will return to the stage on August 11 and that the postponed performances will be rescheduled. In the coming days, she said, “I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids. That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling.”

Pink’s tour began in Phoenix, Arizona, in March and will end in New York City next May. She headed to Australia in July for shows in Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne before the trip to Sydney.

It’s been a rough trip Down Under for the star though: After canceling her first show because of an upper respiratory infection, Pink was snapped by paparazzi at Byron Bay beach with her kids Willow Sage, 7, and Jameson Moon, 1, making some onlookers question whether she was actually ill.

Pink clapped back on social media, revealing that the Byron Bay outing had been planned since last year. She added, “This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine.”

Justin Timberlake, 37, was quick to stand up for his friend amid the backlash. “I’m sorry, sis. But I gotta jump in too…” he commented on her post. “As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable BADASS (once with ‘NSync and once as a solo artist), I’m here to tell you that you won’t find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman. Night in and night out… the woman just brings it. But DAY 1’s and 2’s know that.”

On Shine On with Reese, a new series from Reese Witherspoon, 42, in July, Pink got candid about touring with her children, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, 43.

“Going on tour with children is really tricky. It’s exhausting. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Pink said. “But I’m very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my [work] life.”