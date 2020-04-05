Pink Details 'Rollercoaster' Coronavirus Symptoms as Her Son, 3, Says He's 'Feeling Better'

Image zoom pink/instagram

Pink is opening up about her health after recently revealing she tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

During an Instagram Live chat with her friend and author Jen Pastiloff on Saturday, the “Beautiful Trauma” singer was briefly joined by her 3-year-old son Jameson, who said he was now “feeling better” after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Pink, 40, then explained that she and her son “have been really, really sick,” adding that Jameson “has had the worst of it.”

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” the mom of two shared. “It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

Pink said that while she and Jameson both got sick, her husband Carey Hart and their 8-year-old daughter Willow have been healthy.

“Jameson has been really, really sick,” she said. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine.”

Pink said that while her and Jameson’s conditions have since improved, the mother-son pair have not fully recovered yet.

“We’re better than we were,” she said. “Last week I was on Nebulizers. I’ve had asthma really bad, had it for my whole life. It got really, really scary, I’m not gonna lie. In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, all of the kids are fine.’ ”

“Yes I have asthma, but Jameson, he’s three, he’s perfectly fine,” Pink continued. “We live in the country, right. The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or mountain lion. But he’s been really, really sick and it’s scary. He’s been up and down and I’ve been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that’s been really scary for me.”

The star added, “I’m hoping we are out of the woods but this thing is a rollercoaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens.”

Pink revealed on Instagram Friday that she tested positive for COVID-19 after she and Jameson were showing symptoms of the deadly virus. She did not clarify if Jameson also tested positive.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” Pink wrote on Instagram Friday alongside a photo of herself and Jameson in a pumpkin patch.

“My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative,” she wrote.

Pink also noted that she is doing her part to help those on the frontlines of the public health crisis.

“In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center,” she continued in her post.

“Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund,” she added. “THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!”

The musician concluded by urging her followers to follow stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines, writing, “these next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️”

