Pink Details 'Brutal' Recovery from Hip Surgery in Emotional Instagram Post

The "So What" singer thanked husband Carey Hart for taking care of her as she continues her recovery

Pink is a warrior.

The singer, 42, shared in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday that she spent the last week recovering from hip surgery, and detailed the "brutal" healing process she's endured so far.

"Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!" she captioned a picture of herself smiling in an all-black shorts and tank top combo, giving a shout out to "everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon" for taking care of her.

The three-time Grammy Award winner went on to thank her husband, motocross star Carey Hart, for helping her get through the earliest — and toughest — part of her recovery thus far.

"I am never not completely grateful," she continued. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he's not real.) he brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."

The "Lady Marmalade" singer then revealed that the excruciating experience taught her that it's okay to ask for, and to accept, help.

"Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings," she wrote in part, adding, "I'm learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed."

Although it is unclear why Pink underwent hip surgery in Colorado, her procedure is just one of the many operations that the family has dealt with recently. Last August, Hart had shoulder surgery to repair his rotator cuff. He was in the operating room once again this September to get a disc replaced in his lower spine.