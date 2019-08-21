Pink Proposes Day Without Criticizing Someone Online, Though Her Husband Calls It a 'Long Shot'

Pink is sick of the negativity online, and she’s hoping fans will do something to change it.

The 39-year-old “So What” singer has a long history of slamming online trolls who have criticized everything from her parenting choices to her appearance. But despite how skilled she is at the art of the clap back, she’s hoping for a break.

On Sunday, Pink proposed “a worldwide internet challenge” to “go ONE day without criticizing someone online.”

“Let’s call it the MISS ME WITH THE BULLS— CHALLENGE,” she wrote in the caption of a candid Instagram post. “And if it feels good, hey, why not go TWO DAYS. But let’s start with one for the overzealous out there.”

“One day at a time,” she added in the hashtag, along with the line “only love.”

Pink’s husband Cary Hart — with whom she shares daughter Willow Sage, 8, and son Jameson Moon, 2 — supported his wife’s cause, though was a little doubtful that it would catch on.

“I think it’s a long shot, but I’m optimistic!!!” Hart wrote.

Days after Pink’s proposal, she spoke out in support of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have received criticism for their decision to use a private jet to get to their vacation destination.

“I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Pink wrote on Twitter. “The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while.”

“It’s out of control,” Pink added. “Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.”

Back in April, Pink talked to Ellen DeGeneres about her decision to stop posting photos of her children on social media after critics slammed for sharing a pic of them interacting with a pelican — a photo that was snapped after Jameson had taken off his wet swim diaper.

Though Pink had scribbled out her son’s nude bottom in the picture, trolls still went after her, forcing her to get defensive.

“People went as far as saying someone should call child services because he didn’t have a diaper on and how dare I … some of the nastiest things,” Pink recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It’s my proudest moment. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve done in my whole life.”

“I just won’t share them anymore,” she said. “I won’t do it. I’m not posting pictures of them anymore.”

The Grammy winner also clarified that she’s not against constructive criticism. “I understand people saying, ‘You need to be more careful because you are in the public eye and you should have thought of that.’ And they’re right. But there’s a nicer way to say that,” she explained to DeGeneres.

“There’s a kind way to be online,” Pink said. “And I’m open to kindness,”