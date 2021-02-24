Pink's Daughter Willow Sage Makes Billboard Chart Debut with Duet 'Cover Me In Sunshine'

To date, the track has charted for a week and reached No. 104 on the Billboard Global 200

Pink is one proud mama.

On Wednesday, her daughter Willow Sage, 9, (whom she shares with husband Carey Hart) made her Billboard chart debut for their duet "Cover Me In Sunshine," which dropped Feb. 12.

To date, the track has charted for one week and reached No. 104 on the Billboard Global 200.

"Cover Me In Sunshine" has garnered 2 million U.S. streams and sold 11,000 downloads in the week ending on Feb. 18, according to Billboard. It has nearly 6.5 million plays on Spotify.

a day ahead of its release, Pink, 41, wrote on Twitter,"'Cover Me In Sunshine' with my baby girl is out now!! Hope this one puts a smile on your face 🌞."

On its official release date, Pink shared the song's music video and shared a cute snippet of her children enjoying a sunny day.

"Willow and I had so much fun filming this one… 'Cover Me In Sunshine' video is here!❤️," she captioned her Instagram post.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE when "Cover Me In Sunshine" was released, the singer opened about her challenging 2020 and explained that music has been a source of happiness for the mother, daughter duo.

"[The past year] has been so many things for us: sad, lonely, scary, yes," but "it's also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher," she said.