Inside Pink's Close Relationship with Her Late Father Jim Moore: He 'Was My First Rockstar'

"I am who I am because of him," Pink previously said about her late father

Pink's father was the singer's "favorite person in the world."

On Thursday, Pink, 41, shared that her father, Jim Moore, a Vietnam War veteran, had died. Throughout her life and career, the singer had been open about the father-daughter pair's closeness and the lessons that he had taught her throughout her life.

"Til forever," she wrote alongside two black-and-white photos of the father-daughter duo, following his death.

Earlier this week, she posted a throwback photo from a performance with him on Instagram captioning it with his nickname, "Daddy-Sir."

The photo was from a 2007 MTV show when Pink interrupted one of her concerts to bring her father on stage to perform "I Have Seen the Rain" together, a song he had written about his time in the Vietnam War.

"He wrote a song about forty years ago in Vietnam," she said during the concert. "And I think it's important today because it's a soldier's cry and we're producing them by the thousands. And tonight this is a really special evening because the first time my dad's ever performed in front of a group is going to be right now."

"So can we get my favorite person in the whole world out here tonight, my daddy," she continued. "Mr. Jim Moore, can we give him lots of love?"

For Father's Day ever year, the singer would share tributes to her father on social media.

"I love you Daddy Sir. Happy Father's Day. Thank you. A thousand million times. Thank you. I love you more. You loved me first," she wrote on Instagram in 2019.

The year prior, she shared a post highlighting how important he was during her brief split from husband Carey Hart in 2008, writing that he was "strong enough not only to fight his own monsters but mine too."

"I will remember this day forever. I walked out of my hotel room alone, and this paparazzi said to me 'how's the divorce going pink,'" she wrote at the time, posting a paparazzi photo of the two. "And after I told him a couple of things I won't repeat here, I cried. I turned around. And I went back inside. I called my dad. He came right away. He jumped on a train, no questions asked, and was in my room three hours later."

"He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it," she continued then. /"He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked."

The singer ended the post sharing that he made her feel "important" and "worth loving."

"He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself," she wrote then. "I thank my stars for this man, that he was strong enough not only to fight his own monsters but mine too, and now my kids. I love you daddy sir. ❤️ happy Father's Day."

Pink has also shared her pride for her father's time serving in the Vietnam War.

"I'm so proud of my family. Memorial Day. Every year they march for the fallen soldiers that she cared for and he fought with. I salute you all. Wish I could've been there to march with you Daddy-Sir. #gonebutnotforgotten," she wrote on Instagram in 2019.

The "So What" singer often thanked her father and honored the lessons he shared with her. When Pink received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, she paid a tribute to her father, and shared his advice to her as she was growing up.

"Today for me is a celebration of something that my dad taught me. And that is 'to thine own self be true'... There is a power in believing in yourself — you may not be the best that ever did it, you may not be the prettiest or the tallest of the funniest or the most talented," she said at the time. "If you're stubborn and you don't give up and you work really hard — no one else can ever be you."

And last year, when Pink revealed that her father was undergoing chemotherapy in, she shared an Instagram photo of Moore smiling in a hospital bed and the singer wrote how amazed she was by his fight.

"Here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what's he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better," she captioned a photo of him in his hospital bed at the time. "He's already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles...."