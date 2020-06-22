Pink Says Therapy Is the Secret to Her Marriage to Carey Hart: 'Only Reason We're Still Together'

Pink is crediting couples therapy for the success of her 14-year marriage to Carey Hart.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer, 40, opened up on Friday in a candid Instagram Live chat with her therapist Vanessa Inn about her marriage to Hart, 44.

"I got a lot of s— for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa," Pink said. "So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It's the only reason that we're still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can't say it's a man and woman thing, I think it's a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages."

Pink, who shares daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 3, with Hart, went on to say that "without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together."

"We just wouldn't because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people," the singer added. "I mean, what's happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don't know how to communicate.”

The Grammy winner also shared that "intimacy" has been her biggest struggle in marriage.

"There’s a difference between connection — I think — and intimacy," she said. "And intimacy is the part that's hard for me. There was a moment in couple's counseling with Carey, I'll never forget, in the office I had been complaining about him for years about how he's just not present, he's not here, he doesn't get it, he's not hearing me emotionally, he's not even trying to understand my language."

"And you were like, 'OK, everybody shut up, stand up, put your hands on each other's hearts and just look into each other’s eyes,' " she told Inn.

"And this man that I had been saying won't show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment I realized that I was a little bit full of s—," Pink said. "I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times."

Pink and Hart have weathered their fair share of ups and downs. In 2008, they announced their separation — which fueled her emotional breakup album Funhouse — but reconciled the following year.

In January, the couple commemorated their 14th wedding anniversary by each sharing sweet tributes on Instagram.

"We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe," Pink wrote. "It isn't perfect, but I’m grateful it's ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. You're a real man, carey hart."