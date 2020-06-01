Pink Claps Back at All Lives Matter Instagram Commenters: 'The Epitome of White Privilege'

Pink is speaking out in support of Black Lives Matter.

On Saturday, the "What About Us" singer, 40, re-posted a portion of Billie Eilish's powerful statement in which she slammed the “All Lives Matter” movement in wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

"I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it," Eilish's statement began. "But holy f—ing s—, I'm just gonna start talking."

"If I hear one more white person say 'aLL liVeS maTtEr' one more f—ing time, I'm gonna lose my f—ing mind," the statement continued. "Will you shut the f— up? No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger."

When hateful messages appeared in the comments section of her post, Pink (born Alecia Moore) was quick to shut them down.

“Totally get where you’re coming from. HOWEVER, as a person with a lawyer brain, I have to say… when you single out one race and say ‘that’ race matters. You ARE implicitly saying other races don’t matter as much. It is automatically inferred,” one commenter wrote. “I believe it does this situation a disjustice [sic] by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! THAT is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL issue. It is not about race.”

In response, Pink hit back, "You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don’t even hear yourself and probably never will."

When another person wrote, "All Business Owners Life's Matter too," she replied, "So you can't read."

“There are NO white people in need!!! I get it… but come on… dont’ just rattle off nonsense,” yet another wrote, to which Pink quipped, "I would need you to make sense in order to respond."

Along with Eilish's statement, Pink has also been re-posting messages about Floyd's death shared by stars like Ellen Pompeo, Alyssa Milano, Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis on Instagram.

In the footage, Floyd can be heard groaning in pain while bystanders plead with Chauvin to be more gentle. Three other police officers were also present for the incident which resulted in Floyd's death.

Chauvin was fired from his post and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced on Friday. The third-degree murder charge carries a maximum of 25 years in prison, according to Minnesota's criminal code.

The cases of three other police officers present at the time of Floyd's death are still under investigation, Freeman said, but he added, "I anticipate charges" against the three officers.

Freeman also said that more charges against Chauvin are possible.